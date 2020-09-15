Big Lakes supports revived BSN

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes council will be represented when the revived High Prairie and Area Business Support Network holds its first meeting in the near future.



At its regular meeting Sept. 9, council appointed Faust Councillor Robert Nygaard to represent council.



Nygaard was elected in a secret vote with Reeve Richard Simard also on the ballot.



Simard volunteered to attend the inaugural meeting.



However, other councillors recommended Nygaard since he chairs the Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority.



No date has been set for the first meeting of the BSN being initiated by Alberta Labour and Immigration and Community Futures Lesser Slave Lake.



Organizers requested a council member represent the county at the meeting.



Council encourages businesses to take part.



“If we don’t get buy-in from private business, it will be a no-go,” North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Ken Matthews says.



A revived business support network for the High Prairie area is being explored to help businesses boost their services and bottom line.



A steering committee is being formed to launch the BSN.



“The intention of the BSN is to connect on a regular basis to assist with building strong partnerships in our business community to address common current local and regional workplace challenges,” says Deanna Basarab, workforce consultant for Alberta Labour and Immigration, based in High Prairie.



“We want to see how we can support local businesses struggling in the COVID-19 pandemic and recession.”