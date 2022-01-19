Big Lakes writes off $333,000+ in unpaid taxes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken just over $333,000 in unpaid property taxes from gas and oil companies off the books.

At its regular meeting Jan. 12, council approved to write off $333,524.93 for 15 tax rolls as presented by Mohammad Choud- hary, director of corporate services.

The figures include $198,860.56 for 2021 and $134,664.37 for 2020.

“With the downturn in the energy industry in recent years, municipalities are finding it increasingly difficult to collect property taxes, often due to insolvency or receivership of oil and gas and other industrial properties,” Choudhary says.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk says the oil companies in question do not currently exist.

“Most of the tax rolls have gone defunct.”

Included in the 12 tax rolls, is one which went into receivership, one that is inactive, while other became another company, he adds.

“These tax rolls are deemed uncollectible,” Panasiuk says.

Choudhary adds council has no other option than to write off the rolls.

“We’ve done our due diligence to collect and we cannot,” Choudhary says.

At its regular meeting Dec. 11, 2019, council wrote off $6,018,800.11 in taxes for 85 tax rolls in 2018-19.

Regarding the recent write-offs, council also approved to apply for the Provincial Education Requisition Credit [PERC] and the Designation Industrial Property Tax Credit [DIRC] for all properties. If approved, it will generate a credit of $48,023.06 for PERC and $894.87 for DIRC for the County based on the uncollectible education property taxes on oil and gas properties amounting the figure of the tax write-off, Choudhary says.

PERC provides municipalities with an education property tax credit equal to the uncollectible education property taxes on delinquent oil and gas properties.

Choudhary says PERC was scheduled to end after the 2021 tax year.

However, the program was extended for two more years as tax recovery challenges continue.

In addition to the extension of the program, the annual credits are being increased to $30 million for the 2021-22 and $15 for each of the following two years, Choudhary says.

Municipalities are no longer required to write off incollectible property taxes as bad debt to qualify for PERC credits.

Municipalities may apply for PERC retroactively to the 2015 tax year through to the 2023 tax year.

The DIRC program provides affected municipalities with a credit equal to the designated industrial property tax requisition associated with taxable properties that are delinquent in payment of the requisition.

The term of the DIRC does not have an expiration date and can be applied retroactively to the 2018 tax year.

Municipalities may apply for both PERC and DIRC program under a single application.

“This is a welcomed program as municipalities are required to remit education property taxes regardless of weather it’s been collected from taxpayers,” Choudhary says.

Deadline for application to Municipal Affairs for uncollectible taxes was Jan. 15.