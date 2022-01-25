Bingo returns to Kinuso after 2 years

Pearl Lorentzen

For South Peace News

“We started last Wednesday [Jan. 12] for the first time since COVID shut us down,” says Roberta Hunt about bingo in Kinuso.

About 50 people attended that first evening back.

Bingo is held at the Kinuso Ag Hall as a fundraiser for the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society.

“We’ve been running bingo for a long time,” says Hunt. She figures over 20 years.

“It pays our utilities basically.”

If local organizations, for instance a baseball team want to do a fundraiser, they can help out for a few weeks for a donation.

Bingo runs Wednesday evenings. Doors open at 5 p.m. It is part of the COVID restriction exemption program, so players have to be vaccinated. Volunteers do not.

“The kitchen is open,” says Hunt.

Vaccinated people can eat in, but take out is also an option.

The kitchen is also open around 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays because of curling.