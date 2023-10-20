Binneman joins Pratt staff

Kara Binneman

Richard Froese

South Peace News

E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie welcomes Kara Binneman as the only new teacher on staff.

She teaches Foods in her first full-time position teaching that subject.

Binneman taught Math in Grades 7-9 for nine years in South Africa before she moved to Canada.

She came to Canada and High Prairie when her husband Blaine got a job at Tolko.

They have two daughters, Karli, 6, and Elaine, 4.

“We really like it here, how safe the community is for children to play outside,” Binneman says.

“People are very friendly and the community is so clean.”

She and her family welcome the numerous opportunities to enjoy the beautiful nature.

At the school, she plans to get active with leading clubs and coaching sports.