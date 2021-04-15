Binstead opening Splash of Beauty Day Spa in HP

Shelley Binstead

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

If early signs are any indication, Shelley Binstead may be onto something.



Binstead plans on opening Splash of Beauty Day Spa in High Prairie on May 1. The fact she is currently taking bookings and is already half full for May is obviously a good indication.



It will be the first spa opened by Binstead, which will realize a lifelong dream of hers.



“I never wanted to be an accountant,” she says.



“I felt High Prairie needed something that can pamper people.”



Binstead is currently renovating the former The Promo Store location at 4929 – 51 Avenue in High Prairie. The 2,100-square-foot spa will include three spa rooms which Binstead describes as a “nice and quiet” place to relax. After appointments, customers are free to relax in the recreation area and enjoy soft music, tea and wine.



Binstead worked as an esthetician years ago and recently went back to school [Mirage Spa in British Columbia] this year to receive training to get her esthetician’s license and spa therapy license.



Binstead will employ two people at Splash of Beauty which she describes as “fully licensed and qualified technicians, estheticians and spa therapists”.



The length of sessions depends on the service requested.



Binstead says there’s nothing more luxurious and relaxing than a trip to the spa.



“Here at Splash of Pretty Day Spa we’re passionate about offering the most splendid and unforgettable pampering experiences to our guests,” she says.



“Experiencing a massage after a stressful time, or treating yourself to a facial before a big event, spa treatments are a luxury that many of us love to indulge in.”



And she adds, Splash of Beauty can provide the perfect excuse for men and women to book an appointment.



Two other services offered are intense pulsed light [IPL] skin rejuvenation and IPL hair removal.



Binstead has purchased a Sharplight Laser IPL & RF machine to freshen customer’s skin and improve skin tone.



SharpLight is a leader in med-aesthetic technology development. SharpLight designs innovative, effective, non-invasive laser and light-based systems for a range of treatment applications.



So, how does it work?



“IPL skin rejuvenation treatments are performed using a handheld device that delivers a broad spectrum of light onto the skin’s surface,” she says.



“The wavelengths of light penetrate deep into the skin tissue to stimulate the cells beneath the skin’s surface and trigger the body’s ‘purging’ response so that it eliminates injured tissues and dead skin cells that may be stuck deep within the skin’s surface.”



IPL skin care treatments are typically conducted as a series of treatments at four-week intervals, and the skin begins to take on a more youthful and clear appearance after the first few sessions.



IPL hair removal is also offered, just in time for spring and summer.



“Imagine a spring, summer and fall without having to shave your legs, or your armpits,” says Binstead.



She says one IPL hair removal treatment will remove approximately 20 per cent of hair from the area treated.



“It is recommended that you have six treatments six weeks apart for the full effect. After that, come in once a year for a quick touchup!”



How does it work? IPL depletes the hair follicle of moisture, causing it to burn and die. Best of all surrounding skin is left undamaged.



“As IPL hair removal therapy eliminates the unwanted hair from the hair root to the tip, the SharpLight IPL device has proven to be a very effective long-term hair removal technique.”



And it’s all done in a relaxing atmosphere!



Contact Binstead at [780] 291-0159, or email or please check out the website at for more details including services, prices and gift cards.