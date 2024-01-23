Blacha resigns from Big Lakes library board

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is seeking a member at-large for the Big Lakes County Library Board.

At its regular meeting Jan. 10, council accepted the resignation of Simon Blacha, who served eight years on the board as a member at-large.

She sent her letter of resignation by e-mail Dec. 13.

“I find my input, knowledge and experience with the Alberta Libraries Act was not taken serious and after eight years (on the board), I finally decided it was someone else’s fight,” Blacha wrote in her letter of resignation.

CAO David Reynolds says council was required to officially respond to her resignation and did so.

“We will be advertising for another member at-large,” Reeve Tyler Airth says.

Council had the option to leave the vacancy unfilled.