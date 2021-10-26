Black cat’s delight! October 26, 2021 · by Admin2015 · 0 Many residents in the South Peace Region have caught the Halloween spirit by decorating their yards in ‘spook’tacular fashion. Hermann Minderlein’s yard in southeast High Prairie is a fine example. Ghosts, goblins, jack-o’-lanterns, and much more adorn his front lawn. No need to worry, trick or treaters, it is all in fun. South Peace News reminds all drivers to be very careful this Halloween Sunday as a few excited children will be roaming the streets. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Free comedy for region’s health-care workers Sweeping change in Big Lakes County ‘Day of happiness’ celebrated Church fire ‘suspicious’