Blackhurst raises Grand Champion Market Steer

Coyote Acres 4-H Club from High Prairie held its Achievement Day Show and Sale May 26 for its Beef Projects.
Buyers, sponsors, and parent volunteers helped make the day a success. Beef buyers came forth to support the club by paying an average or $8.10 per pound with high bids of $16.50/lb which made the members very happy.
Livestock judge for this year’s show was Jesse Emery from the Camp Creek area.
This year’s show and sale was definitely proof of the community coming together. Local businesses showed great support for our 4-H club with many guests watching our show, sharing our meal and staying for the sale. Everyone enjoyed a great meal of beef on a bun prepared by Joanne Starko. All supper groceries were generously donated by Freson Bros. of High Prairie.
Buckle Awards
Category – Winner – Sponsor
Grand Champion Market Steer – Gillian Blackhurst – Darin Stewart
Supreme Female (Beef) – Montana Fogle – Goldenview Seeds (2020)
Other Awards
(All buyers plaques sponsored by MNP. All ribbons sponsored by Martin Deerline.)
Category – Winner – Sponsor
Reserve Champion Market Steer – Payton Herben – Blackhurst Ranch Ltd.
Reserve Champion Female (Beef) – Rylan Coates – Travis Yardley
Average Rate of Gain – Gillian Blackhurst – L&H Cattle Company
Beef Show Awards
Category – Winner – Sponsor
Junior Showmanship – Carley Cox – John & Linda Kuefler
Second Junior Showmanship – Macey Meneice
Senior Showmanship – Gillian Blackhurst – Doug & Linda Menice
Second Senior Showmanship – Montana Fogle
Junior Grooming – Carley Cox – Steve & Kelsey Murphy
Second Junior Grooming – Payton Herben
Senior Grooming – Montana Fogle – Ryan Green & L.Meneice
Second Senior Grooming – Gillian Blackhurst
People’s Choice Classes
Costume Class – Sponsored by A&W – All entries enjoyed an A&W gift card.
Fan Favourite Stall – Macey Meneice
Steer Buyers – Thank You!
CX Energy Delorme Enterprises
Bim’s Car Wash, PD Equipment
Louise Owens, Freson Bros.
Fred and Shauna Keay, Ryan Herben