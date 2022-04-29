Blanket exercise applauded

High Prairie town councillors are singing the praises of a blanket exercise held April 9 as part of the continuing Truth and Reconciliation efforts.

“I found it to be beneficial, enlightening,” said Councillor Donna Deynaka. “It was enjoyable, very beneficial.”

“It was awesome,” added Councillor Sacha Martens. “Happy and grateful to attend.”

“I was very happy to be there and for the opportunity to be there,” said Councillor Therese Yacyshyn. “I learned a lot.”

Not all councillors could attend, however.

“I really do regret missing that,” said Councillor Judy Stenhouse.