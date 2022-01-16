Blanket exercise proposed for HP council

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

First a smudging ceremony, now a blanket exercise is being scheduled for High Prairie town council.

Council agreed at its Dec. 14 meeting to set up the blanket exercise, as part of its efforts to adhere to the Truth and Reconciliation’s “call to action” in 2015.

Recommendation 57 states the following: “We call upon federal, provincial, territorial and municipal governments to provide education to public servants on the history of Aboriginal peoples, including the history and legacy of residential schools, the United Nations Declaration of the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, Treaties and Aboriginal rights, Indigenous law, and Aboriginal-Crown relations. This will require skills-based training in intercultural competency, conflict resolution, human rights and anti-racism.”

Mayor Brian Panasiuk originated the idea, adding perhaps managers of Town departments also participate.

High Prairie School Division has offered to conduct the exercise for free