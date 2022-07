Kindergarten students from High Prairie St. Andrew’s School enjoyed a field trip to the Pioneer Threshermans Association Museum June 14 to see how people lived years ago. Students eagerly enjoyed visits to several stations including cookie tree cutter, washing clothes, sunflower planting, and tour of the museum.

Museum volunteer Roger Kemp, left, and Harrison Palichuk saw a log to make a “tree cookie” which students signed and took home!

Always time for a little relaxation in the swing after a hard day’s work! Left-right are Kanaan Halcrow, Heidi Meneice, Prince Espinosa, Zaiden Campiou-Desjarlais and Avery Payne.