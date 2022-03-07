BLC adds setbacks for accessory buildings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is planning to add setback distances for accessory buildings in its land-use bylaw [LUB].

At its regular meeting Feb. 23, council directed administration to draft a bylaw to add the new setbacks.

Changes would apply to communal recreation [CMR], hamlet mixed use [HM], hamlet residential [HR], hamlet residential estate [HRE] and urban reserve [UR] districts.

“It enables property owners in those districts to locate an accessory building closer to the side and rear property lines,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The bylaw proposes to add minimum exterior side yard and rear side yard setbacks [adjacent to county roads, internal subdivision road and undeveloped road allowance] at 4.57 m for HM, HR, HRE and UR districts.

For the CMR district, the minimum exterior and rear side yard setback is proposed to change to 4.57 m [15 feet] from 40 m [134 feet].

For the CMR district, council proposes to set the minimum rear yard setback [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 4.5 m [15 feet].

For the five districts, the minimum side yard minimum [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] is reduced to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 2m [6.6 ft].

For the HM, HR, HRE and UR districts, the minimum rear yard setback [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] is proposed to change to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 7.5 m [24.6 feet].

Council decided to review the setbacks in the LUB after receiving a request from Louise Mifflin at its meeting Dec. 8 to amend its rear and side yard setbacks from property lines for accessory buildings in the CMR district.

The draft bylaw will be presented to council for first reading at an upcoming meeting.

A public hearing will also be scheduled.