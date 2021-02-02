BLC agrees to give grant early

Richard Froese

South Peace News

An Enilda community group will receive its annual 2021 grants from Big Lakes County earlier than normal.



At its regular meeting Jan. 27, council approved a recommendation to accept a request from Enilda and District Society for Recreation and Culture [EDSRC] to receive its grants early.



Council supported the request to issue the grants for recreation for $42,045 and for community hall funding for $10,000 as budgeted.



The recommendation was presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



“The group is running a little short of funds,” Nanninga told council.



Due to various phases of the COVID-19 pandemic and provincial restrictions on gathering in indoor spaces, EDSRC was forced to close the doors on Enilda Bowl bowling alley that the society owns.



“The closure of the facility has created substantial losses in revenue which greatly impact the ability to continue offering services,” Nanninga says.



“Without timely support, the group will be unable to maintain ongoing monthly expenses, including insurance and utilities.”



EDSRC plans to hold its 2021 annual general meeting in April when a final budget will be approved, she says.



“They’ve been a good consistent group that provides required documentation,” Nanninga says.