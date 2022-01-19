BLC asks for $40,000, but awarded $60,000 grant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A FireSmart grant has been awarded to Big Lakes County to create a consolidated structure-protection plan for four key areas of the region.

Funding of $60,000 was approved for Big Lakes County Fire Services which applied for $40,000 from the FForest Resource Improvement Association of Alberta.

News was announced to council at its regular meeting Jan. 12 by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.

“We got more than we asked for, so that’s good news,” Hawken says.

He says the protection plan will cover Hilliard’s Bay Estates, Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park, Shaw’s Point Resort and Winagami Lake Provincial Park.

“It can make it a more-effective plan,” says Hawken.

“It would put a plan in place in case a wildfire happens in any of those areas.”

Separate plans are currently in place for each area.

The grant will help the County develop a protection plan, wildfire threat and risk assessment for the selected areas.

Reeve Robert Nygaard says the funding is welcome to help the County protect properties from a wildfire.

“The importance of funding wildfire mitigation is more prevalent now than it ever, was,” says Nygaard, a firefighter for 17 years in the Faust fire district.

“This funding will help us create a structure-protection plan for some of our most popular recreation areas in the county and will ensure they are there to enjoy for future generations.”

The fire service will select a contractor in January, Hawken says.

Fire chief Jason Cottingham values the funding for the plan.

“The intent of our proposal is to use the funding to hire a contractor to create a structure-protection plan,” he says.

He became the fire chief in September 2020 after being employed with Alberta Forestry since 1996 in various capacities as a wildfire management specialist, senior forester and forester.

The plan will include many mitigation measures such as a wildfire threat assessment, identification of water sources, hose and pump requirements, training and more.