BLC barbecue returns Oct. 1

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The annual Big Lakes County barbecue returns next month after being cancelled in 2020 by COVID-19.



At its regular meeting, Aug. 11, council scheduled the event for Oct. 1 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the main office in High Prairie.



“Now that the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted by the province, we are recommending that council schedule this event for late September,” says a report from Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



She suggested Sept. 30 as the date for the event.



However, High Prairie East – Banana Belt Couuncilor Don Charrois says Sept. 30 is the date for a new federal statutory holiday.



The federal government has set Sept. 30 as the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, confirmed by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



“Delaying the event until then should allow many of our agricultural producers to attend as long as the dry weather holds for this year’s harvest,” Olansky says.



The event will also include a ceremony to unveil the names of the recipient for the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame.



Bryan and Sandy Heroux, of Faust, and Neil and Maureen Renneberg, of Joussard, were approved by council at its regular meeting June 9.



Roberta Hunt, of Kinuso, was named the 2020 recipient, although no ceremony was held to honour her.



Heart River – Salt Prairie Councillor David Marx opposed the motion to reschedule event.



He predicts another wave of COVID-19 or a variant is on the way.



“If we get another wave at that time, we could cancel it,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“Events that were cancelled in 2020 by COVID are now returning and they’re getting bigger crowds.



“People just want to socialize.”



The barbecue is traditionally held on the third Thursday of June.



Olansky says the popular event has attracted up to 700 people.



Over the past years, council has served beef-on-a-bun, hotdogs and salads, with watermelon and cake for dessert.



Council will have several giveaways and an information table where the Big Lakes annual report will be available.



There is no charge to attend.