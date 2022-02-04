BLC budgets hamlet upgrades

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County now has more direction about funding upgrades in its hamlets.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council approved a hamlet upgrade policy.

During the 2002 interim budget deliberations Dec. 15-16, council allocated $1 million in the capital budget to provide upgrades in the hamlets of Enilda, Grouard, Joussard, Faust and Kinuso.

“Along with funding, it is also recommended that a policy accompany these dollars,” CAO Jordan Panasiuk said.

“The policy specifies that funding provided through the budget process for hamlet upgrades will be subject to these parameters as set out by council.”

Administration and council will to use the policy to determine eligible projects, allocate funding, approve projects and consider carryovers.

Big Lakes has had the hamlet upgrade program for many years.

“But we didn’t have any parameters,” says Panasiuk.

The policy focuses on new capital projects, not repairs or maintenance of existing assets.

Each hamlet will be allocated funding.

Funding the program will be considered separately as part of the capital budgeting process.

Council will select a project by a majority vote at a council meeting.

Under previous practices, allocated funds had to be spent in the budget year and not extended to the following year, says Panasiuk.

“That was a big worry because it couldn’t be carried over to the next year,” he says.

A reserve fund for hamlet upgrades will also be created.

The funding formula is based on population according to statistics from the most recent federal census.

“A population formula is a commonly-used tool as it provides a proportional investment to ensure that all communities are served on an equitable basis,” Panasiuk says.

Upgrading sidewalks in hamlets may be one priority for council. Reeve Robert Nygaard says sidewalks in hamlets are too narrow for the County’s equipment to clean and maintain.

“We need wider sidewalks in our hamlets,” says Nygaard, who represents Faust.

A community hall in Grouard may also be on the list as stated by Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux.

“In Grouard, we don’t have a community hall,” Chalifoux said.

He noted a proposal may be presented in the coming months.

Nygaard suggested local organizations seek provincial or federal funding for projects of that scope and cost.

“If a community wants a community hall, they can apply for grants,” Nygaard said.

Chalifoux reminded council that thousands of dollars in funding was donated to the Pioneer Threshermans Association for the new Triangle Hall that opened in 2016.