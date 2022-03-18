BLC bylaw adds setbacks for accessory buildings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Proposed new building setbacks in Big Lakes County will go to the public next month.

At its regular meeting March 9, council gave first reading to a land-use bylaw to add and amend setback distances for accessory buildings in certain land-use districts in the county.

The draft bylaw applies to communal recreation [CMR], hamlet mixed use [HM], hamlet residential [HR], hamlet residential estate [HRE] and urban reserve [UR] districts.

A public hearing is scheduled for April 13 in the council chambers at 1 p.m. to give the public a chance to provide input.

“It enables property owners in those districts to locate an accessory building closer to the side and rear property lines,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

The bylaw proposes to add minimum exterior side yard and rear side yard setbacks [adjacent to county roads, internal subdivision road and undeveloped road allowance] at 4.57 m [15 feet] for HM, HR, HRE and UR districts.

Regarding the CMR district, the minimum exterior and rear side yard setback is proposed to change to 4.57 m [15 feet] from 40 m [134 feet].

Regarding the CMR district, the county proposes to set the minimum rear yard setback [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 4.5 m [15 feet].

Regarding the five districts, the minimum side yard minimum [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] is reduced to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 2m [6.6 ft].

And, for the HM, HR, HRE and UR districts, the minimum rear yard setback [not adjacent to a road or road allowance] is proposed to change to 1.5 m [4.9 feet] from 7.5 m [24.6 feet].

Council decided to review the setbacks in the LUB after receiving a request from Louise Mifflin at its meeting Dec. 8 to amend its rear and side yard setbacks from property lines for accessory buildings in the CMR district.

The amendment also clarifies the setbacks for exterior lots, those that are adjacent to county roads, internal subdivision roads and undeveloped road allowances for the relevant land-use districts, she adds.

Setbacks are regulated to ensure a separation distance between structures to allow for adequate maintenance and respect neighbouring property.