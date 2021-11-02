BLC considers caretaker’s residence

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County plans to add caretaker’s residence in the highway commercial district in its land-use bylaw.

At its first regular meeting Oct 26 after municipal elections, council gave first reading to amend the land-use bylaw.

The current bylaw does not allow caretaker’s residence in the highway commercial district, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

“Many people who have a business on highway commercial land want to have a residence for security,” she says.

A public hearing has been set for Dec. 10 at 11 a.m.

Olansky says an amendment to Bylaw 26-2020 was passed in fall 2020 for dwellings as discretionary uses on properties in highway commercial district to accommodate highway commercial properties with existing residences.

“The current definitions, however, may not suit all circumstances,” Olansky says.

For example, the owner or operator of the business may not be the intended occupant of a caretaker’s residence and that residence may not be a building that conforms to the definition.

Bylaw 26-2020 allowed a dwelling as a discretionary use in the highway commercial district, which would typically house the business owner.

Olansky has proposed several revised and new definitions and uses.