BLC considers fueling site

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of land west of High Prairie may soon be become a temporary site for a fueling station for a logging truck company.

At its regular meeting Oct. 13 Big Lakes County council gave first reading to a land-use bylaw to redistrict land on Highway 2 at Range Road 181 to rural industrial from agricultural on land identified as SE 26-74-18-W5.

Big Lakes received an application from Paul Driedger on behalf of Northern Road Builders to redistrict 12 acres of the property just west of Tolko, says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.

Council set a public hearing for Nov. 10 at 12:30 p.m.

“It came to the attention of the planning and development department that extensive excavation and site grading was taking place on the parcel,” Olansky says.

Upon investigation, it was determined that the company was preparing for large truck parking and the development of a temporary fueling station for their logging operations in the High Prairie region.

The County has since received a development permit application for the proposed development on a 12-acre portion of this parcel.

Trucking operation is neither permitted nor discretionary in the agricultural district.

Trucking operation is defined in the land-use bylaw as a parcel of land that is used to store trucks and related equipment and may include a maintenance shop/garage and office) and is a permitted use under the rural industrial district.

Other properties in the area are designated in a rural industrial district.