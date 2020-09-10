BLC council concerned about change in locums

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council is adding its voice of opposition to a planned change to the physician locum system that a longtime High Prairie physician fears could hurt local residents and medical services.



At its regular meeting Aug. 26, council agreed to send a letter to Health Minister Tyler Shandro.



Council was responding to a letter from the Town of High Prairie council to the minister on the matter.



Big Lakes council is concerned that moving the system from the Alberta Medical Association [AMA] to Alberta Health Services [AHS] on Sept. 1 will leave the local hospital short of physicians at times.



County council questions the move and urges the minister to think again in a letter signed by deputy reeve Ken Matthews for Reeve Richard Simard.



“As rural communities, especially in the North Zone, AHS has experienced difficulty in recruiting physicians to practice in our communities,” Simard writes in the letter e-mail Aug. 26.



“So we ask the question: is it in the best interest of our healthcare system to give AHS an even greater responsibility of supplying locums to all hospitals and clinics as the timing of the provisions of locums is often key to ensuring the retention of physicians in rural and remote areas?”



Council “respectfully” asks Shandro to enter into discussions with the AMA about the physician locum services program by Aug. 31 before the planned change takes effect Sept 1.



“We would encourage you [Shandro] to ask your rural elected colleagues as to the experience and impact that this decision will have on their communities,” Simard says.



“The Alberta Medical Association has effectively and efficiently run the physician locum program services and senior weekend locum program and we see no logical benefit to changing this status.



“It is a very important part of retaining physicians and ensuring quality of patient care in rural areas.”



High Prairie town council believes that there will be no cost savings by assigning this budget to AHS, the letter states.



“We have seen budgets for specific projects disappear within AHS due to the organization’s cumbersome nature,” Simard says.



Council is also concerned about the declining service in mental health services.



“Mental health access is still a huge problem in this community and other rural communities,” Simard says.



Council agrees with the United Conservative Party government’s efforts to save money.



“We support the UCP government in reducing costs in health care,” Simard says.



Many other points in the letter reflect the concerns of longtime High Prairie physician Dr. Robin Laughlin as stated in the South Peace News issue of Aug. 12.



The issue was presented at the Town of High Prairie council meeting July 28 by Councillor Brian Gilroy as a late item.



Laughlin has been a physician in High Prairie for 45 years.



Gilroy and Laughlin believe the change could hurt the local region and its residents.



“In the past, it has worked well with the AMA and we have been treated as well as urban centres,” says Gilroy, who has passion to protect and enhance healthcare services in the region.