BLC funds new youth volleyball club

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A new youth volleyball club in the High Prairie and Falher-McLennan region has netted some funding support from a municipal council.

Big Lakes County council approved funding to the Big Lakes Volleyball Club at its regular meeting Jan. 12.

Council agreed to contribute $300 in response to a request from the club for money.

CAO Jordan Panasiuik requested council approve or deny the request for sponsorship funding.

“It’s better than nothing,” Reeve Robert Nygaard said after approving the request.

For a bronze donation of $300, the County will get recognized on social media.

The registered club for players aged 12-18 years is a not-for-profit organization that is seeking sponsors, said Moham- mad Choudhary, director of corporate services.

“This is the first request for sponsorship the County has received from this organization,” Choudhary said.

Dedicated funding for the sponsorship is not currently in the 2021 or 2022 budget, he wrote in his report to council.

However, $3,900 is available as unallocated funds for 2021 and a $5,000 amount in the 2022 interim budget as unallocated funds in the events and sponsorship budget.

Sponsorships to start the club range from $300-$1,000, says a letter from club president Krystina Dubrule.

Funds would cover costs for uniforms, gym rentals and other team-related expenses.

The club has set sponsorships at the silver level at $500, gold level at $750 and platinum at $1,000.

She says the club provides another sports option for youth.

“Our club will be operating several teams made up of players from all over the Big Lakes and Smoky River regions with the goal to offer both recreational and competitive levels of volleyball,” Dubrule says.

“One of the goals of our club is to remove the financial barriers and burdens so youth have the opportunity to play regardless of their economic status.”

The club offers both corporate and family sponsorships.

“This allows families to get together to purchase a sponsorship through a family name,” Dubrule says.

For more information, phone Dubrule at [780] 536-4007 or email to [email protected]