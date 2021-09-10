BLC has money for enhancement

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Businesses in Big Lakes County will soon have funding support to enhance and better promote their businesses.



At its regular meeting Aug. 25, council adopted a policy business refurbishment program policy starting in January 2022, recommended by Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services.



“The idea around the business refurbishment program is to help local businesses improve their physical appearance and/or their online appearance, Hawken says.



“A lot of people don’t know about services and businesses we have in the county because they’re not online.”



No members of council commented on the program.



“We could tie it into our new business licence program,” says Hawken.



Businesses in Big Lakes County with a business licence are eligible to apply for funding up to a maximum of $10,000 to approve their physical or online appearance.



The program is designed to promote the viability of retail and commercial businesses and to help building owners to attract and retain tenants and customers.



Applications must be filed with the County by April 15 each year and will be reviewed on a first-come-first-serve basis.



Big Lakes County Economic Development Authority discussed the idea at its meeting on March 30 and recommended to present a proposed business refurbishment policy to council.



Eligible improvements include: