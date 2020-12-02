BLC launches Voyent Alert!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County residents can now receive the most current up-to-date information during emergencies, thanks to a new system now in use.



And it doesn’t cost them a cent!



The County launched Voyent Alert! Nov. 30. The system sends out information during emergencies as well as day-to-day notifications.



In a news release, the County says some county residents received a phone call Nov. 30 informing them they have been pre-registered for Voyent Alert!



“Please follow the instructions to complete the registration Residents can unsubscribe at any time,” reads the release.



If you received a phone call Nov. 30, log in to your new account by going to https://login.voyent-alert.com. Enter the phone number you are receiving the message on and follow the instructions on the screen.



If you did not receive a phone call on Nov. 30, please register for Voyent Alert! by visiting https://register.voyent -alert.com. Or you can register by downloading the Voyent Alert! app at the App Store or Google Play.



Full details of the new service are available on the Big Lakes County Website at www.biglakes county.ca.