BLC meetings go virtual

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has extended an option for council members to attend meetings online as the number of coronavirus cases skyrocket in the province and the provincial government raises restrictions.



At its regular meeting Dec. 9, council approved a recommendation to authorize council members to attend regular meetings in person or by electronic means from December 2020 to April 2021.



“I don’t see this [pandemic] ending anytime soon,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



“We can allow council members and staff to attend council meetings in person or by electronic means.”



Anyone planning to attend a council meeting is required stop by the front desk and fill out a COVID-19 screening form and wear a mask.