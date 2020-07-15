BLC orders equipment to ensure firefighters’ safety

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County Fire Services will get some new fire hoses and facepieces to replace outdated equipment.



At its meeting July 8, council approved an additional $50,000 in the budget to replace 77 lengths of hose, 12 nozzles and 12 facepiece self-contained breathing apparatus masks.



The recommendation was made by fire chief Dave Sturgeon.



Replacements were requested after fire services completed a mandatory annual hose testing.



“Going back in the records, it was found that this has not happened in the last 10 years,” Sturgeon writes in a report to council.



“This is a critical component to firefighting as firefighters deal with very high pressures.”



Reeve Richard Simard says the new equipment is important.



“A lot of it has been overlooked over the years,” Simard says.



“It’s for the safety of our firefighters.”



To ensure firefighters are as safe as possible, they need to know that the equipment works according to the National Fire Protection Association [NFPA] standards, the report says.



“By undertaking these tests, we can ensure that under pressure, these hoses will not blow up, which prevents possibly injuring or killing firefighters in the process,” Sturgeon says.



“This task has been monumental as it has taken over 225 volunteer hours to test, stamp and record all of the hose and nozzles in our fire halls.”



Many pieces of equipment failed, including 77 lengths of hoses in various sizes and 12 nozzles.



When hose testing occurred, it was discovered that different sized SCBA facepieces need to be purchased as all the current facepieces are large in size.



“Currently, some of our fleet is operating at less-than-optimal levels as we cannot stock the trucks with the required amount of hose needed to ensure full capacity,” Sturgeon says.



Once operational, the equipment will be maintained through a regular preventive maintenance and replacement program currently being developed by fire services.