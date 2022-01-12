BLC passes interim budget

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has set an interim budget for 2022 with no planned increases for tax mill rates and cost-of-living allowance [COLA] for staff.

Council adopted an interim operating budget of $29,973,047 and capital budget of $10,699,459 at a special budget meeting Dec. 15-16.

Reeve Robert Nygaard says the budgets meets the needs and priorities of the council and residents.

“We had to consider the long-term financial sustainability of the county while also making sure we can maintain the current levels of service that our residents expect,” Nygaard says.

“In approving these budgets, we agree that we can do just that.”

Discussion was lengthy as seven of the nine members of council were elected in October and were learning about the budget and the county’s operations and services.

“Fiscal responsibility and transparency were the main priorities,” Nygaard says.

Regarding the mill rates, council turned down a five per cent increase presented by Mohammad Choudhary, director of corporate services.

“I don’t think we need to raise taxes when we raised them five per cent last year,” says North Gilwood – Triangle Councillor Jim Zabolotniuk, one of the new councillors.

Other new councillors wanted more information before considering an increase in taxes.

“It’s hard for me to justify a five per cent increase because we don’t have plans for five to 10 years,” Grouard Councillor Jeff Chalifoux says.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth and Joussard Councillor Richard Mifflin say they want to review the budget and services more.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk recorded several issues that council will discuss in the coming months as the county prepares the final budget in the spring.

A proposed 4.1 per cent increase for COLA was also rejected as council passed a motion by Airth for a zero per cent increase.

Zabolotniuk says teachers and nurses haven’t had a COLA raise in eight years and it wouldn’t look good if the county would give its staff an increase, especially when many of the new councillors were elected for their priority to cut costs.

“COVID is not over and many businesses have businesses have struggled,” Zabolotniuk says.

“If frontline workers haven’t had a COLA increase for years and we were to give our staff an increase, it’s hard to take.

“How would this make new councillors look.”

He notes that many councillors were elected because they want to cut costs.

A comparison of COLA increases in other rural municipalities was presented by human resources manager Eunice McCauley.

She notes that other municipalities proposed or approved COLA increases from 1.5 per cent to 4.7 per cent.

Three delegations responded to the invitation to offer ideas at the start of the meeting.

Former reeve Ken Matthews urged council to set rural water as a priority, especially in the areas of North Gilwood – Triangle, Prairie Echo and Grouard.

“All people deserve potable water,” Matthews says.

However, he says provincial funding for rural water project is not available.

Nygaard says he spoke with Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver, who says the government is drafting a funding program for rural water projects.

Shaw’s Point Resort owner Ryan Herben reminded council about his longtime request that the county pave Range Road 141 that leads to the resort from Township Road 752A.

Enilda and District Society for Recreation vice-president Don Carlson asked council about the proposed walking trail around the hamlet. The previous council selected walking trails in Enilda in an application from funding from the Canada Community Revitalization Fund.

Choudhary says he is optimistic about the grant.

“It has gone to the advanced stage, so I’m hoping it will get approved, likely in February,” Choudhary says.