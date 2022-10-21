BLC plans budget meetings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has set preliminary dates in December to adopt interim operating and capital budgets for 2023.

At its regular meeting Oct. 12. council agreed to schedule a special meeting for budget deliberations for Dec. 5-6.

Administration proposed the meetings starting each day at 9 a.m.

However, Acting Reeve Jim Zabolotniuk told council he would not be able to attend meetings on those dates because he would be out of the community.

Council passed the motion on condition that all members of council would be able to attend.

Reeve Robert Nygaard and High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth were absent from the meeting Oct. 12.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt was absent from the meeting when the agenda item was discussed.