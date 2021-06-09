BLC policy sets standards of service

The Craig Bissell Municipal Services Facility houses the Enilda Fire Department. It is named after long-time fire chief Craig Bissell.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has updated its standards for the level of services for its fire department.



At its regular meeting May 26, Big Lakes council adopted a policy to set the levels of service for Big Lakes County Fire Services.



“The new levels-of-service fire policy guides the fire service as to how to respond to an incident, train to meet the levels of service and make appropriate funding requests to support the levels of service approved,” fire chief Jason Cottingham says.



“Fire service levels will align with the fire service bylaw and ensure appropriate levels of fire services for Big Lakes County and the other jurisdictions we serve through agreements.”



Council discussed the proposed policy at its regular meeting May 26 after firefighters reviewed it.



“This is something that’s needed, something we expect our fire department to do,” Reeve Ken Matthews says.



Cottingham says the last levels of service were drafted in 2006 and are part of the current set of standard operating guidelines.”



However, no formalized levels-of-service policy was presented to council for approval, he notes.



Levels of service include: