BLC prepares for 2021 election

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has started preparing for the 2021 municipal election Oct. 18, 2021.



Council approved Jessica Plante as returning officer and Victoria Zahacy as substitute returning officer at its Nov. 25 meeting.



Nomination day for the election has now changed. Candidates can now file nomination papers any time after Jan. 1 to Sept. 20, 2021.



Nomination papers are supposed to made available at all municipal government offices the first day of business after Jan. 1.



The new rules did not sit well with two members of council. Reeve Ken Matthews noted there would be more lobbying done than work among elected officers while Councillor Ann Stewart simply called it “ridiculous”.



Traditionally, nomination day was set the third Monday of September during election year.