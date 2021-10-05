BLC pumps funds into indoor pool repairs

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will chip in just under $20,000 for upgrades at the High Prairie Regional Aquatic Centre.

At its regular meeting Sept. 22, council approved a recommendation to contribute $19,000 to cover 50 per cent of the cost of repairs at the aquatic centre owned by the Town of High Prairie.

Funding from High Prairie capital recreation reserve to allows the Town to buy water pumps for the hot tub, leisure pool, lane pool and the interchangeable pump, and replace the boiler water lines, says a report from CAO Jordan Panasiuk.

“It’s all matching funds with the Town,” said High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrois. He serves on the joint recreation committee, which passed the recommendation at its meeting Sept. 2.

Big Lakes will share costs for new pumps at $26,000 and to replace and repair copper piping at $12,000.

Costs of repairs to equipment in the facilities are shared between Big Lakes and High Prairie, Panasiuik said.

Having back-up water pumps is a standard practice for aquatic centers since when they fail, the pool or feature it serves cannot be used, he added.

Panasiuk stressed it is a significant issue as the pumps can take up to two weeks to acquire and install [pre-COVID].

Previous practice at the aquatic centre was to have backups, however, this practice stopped a few years ago and as a result, no back up pumps remain.

Purchasing back-up pumps ensures the facility can keep running with only minor interruptions.

Copper piping in the aquatic centre is also showing signs of deterioration which was identified in a report from MPE Engineering Ltd.

The worst line in need of repair is about two inches in diameter and is high pressure.

“A failure to this line would result in significant damage, therefore it must be repaired immediately,” Panasiuk said.