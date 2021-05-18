BLC revises hamlet dust control policy

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The dust has settled on roads in Big Lakes County hamlets.



Council revised the dust control policy for hamlets at its regular meeting May 12.



Council changed the definition of dust control from cold mix to dust control product, changed the re-application schedule to annually from every three years, and removed the hamlet rotation schedule.



The recommendation was presented by Vic Abel, director of public works.



“Administration is suggesting that the hamlet dust control policy be amended by updating it to meet our current practices,” Abel writes in a report to council.



Semi-permanent cold mix is no longer used as a dust control measure.



Until recently, it had been replaced with a combination of permanent dust control, such as paving, and calcium dust control applied annually in each hamlet.



In recent years, in an effort to reduce the budget, the application of hamlet dust control under the policy was paused.



“In 2021, there has been a significant reduction in dust control applications received,” Abel says.



The cost of hamlet dust control would remain within the current budgeted amounts. No changes to the budget are needed, he says.