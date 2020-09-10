BLC selects priorities for special grant

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has finalized its priority list for capital projects with stimulus funding from the provincial government.



At its regular meeting Aug. 26, council approved administration’s recommendation presented by Heather Nanninga, director of corporate services.



Plans to replace an aging culvert, repairs to a short stretch of road in Enilda and renovations and repairs to Swan Hills Airport were the top three projects, the only projects eligible for Municipal Sustainability Program [MSP] funding.



Nine other suggested projects are ineligible.



“In an effort to sustain local jobs and stimulate economic growth, Big Lakes County was allocated funding of $487,720 under the Municipal Sustainability Program for eligible projects,” Nanninga says.



On July 28, the provincial government announced the $500 million MSP as part of Alberta’s recovery plan in the recession deepened by the coronavirus pandemic.



The top three projects include plans to:

Replace a damaged/ aged culvert on some road estimated at $585,000. Repair and extend Range Road 160 by about 158 metres in Enilda between Railway Avenue and the CN tracks estimated at $300,357. Renovate and repair Swan Hills Airport as needed at unidentified costs.

“The minister gets to select what the minister wants,” Nanninga says.



Municipal Affairs Minister Tracy Allard, MLA for Grande Prairie, was appointed Aug. 25 by Premier Jason Kenney.



She succeeds Kaycee Madu, who shifts to Minister of Justice and Solicitor General.



A major project ineligible is a request from the Hilliard’s Bay Estates Condominium Association that requested the county apply for a project to pave a gravel road from Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park to the subdivision. The project is estimated at $5.1 million, well over the MSP cap of $487,720, Nannnga says.



“The county has always supported us throughout the years and we feel that an application by the county would result in a very positive outcome,” says a letter from Guy Mathieu, who chairs the paving committee for the association.



“In a recent meeting with Transportation Minister Ric McIver, we were informed that any grant or allocation would have to come through the county.”



Nanninga explains that projects must not create new operational funding requirements for the province and must not, as a result of the project, lead to higher or increased municipal taxes.



Eligible projects must meet several guidelines.

-All applications must be submitted before Oct. 1.

-Projects must begin construction in 2020 or 2021, and all funds must be expended before Dec. 31, 2021 or repaid to the province. Projects may continue past this date using other sources of funding.

-Projects are only eligible if they wouldn’t otherwise proceed.

-The grant requires that municipalities undertake actions to encourage investment and/or reduce red tape.

Projects previously approved by the provincial Municipal Sustainability (MSI) program or the federal Gas Tax Fund (GTF) are not eligible and municipalities will not be permitted to withdraw and resubmit MSI or GTF project to regain eligibility.



Use of other grants is not permitted under the MSP unless municipality applied after the MSP project has been accepted.