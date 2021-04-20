BLC supports ride for firefighters

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County is going along with the ride.



Council will sponsor a cycling ride in the Peace region to honour fallen firefighters.



At its regular meeting April 14, Big Lakes council approved a request for a sponsorship of $500 to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation (CFFF).



The recommendation was presented by Brett Hawken, director of protective and community services.



He says it is the first year that the Memorial Ride for CFFF has requested sponsorship funding from Big Lakes County.



The 200-km northern Alberta trek is planned for five days in August from Slave Lake to High Prairie to Valleyview.



However, no dates were stated in a report to council.



Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron founded the Peace portion in 2018 where riders will log about 40-50 km per day.



“The initiative promotes healthy living through physical activity and brings awareness to the importance of firefighter health and wellness, while raising funds for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which honours and remembers firefighters killed in the line of duty and helps to support their families,” Hawken says.



The CFFF will recognize Big Lakes as a sponsor.



Big Lakes’ logo with be displayed on the event’s annual Facebook page.



The county will be mentioned in a Facebook Live video during the event in August and be recognized at the National Firefighter Memorial Weekend this September in Ottawa.



Big Lakes will also be recognized in the Courage Magazine; a CFFF publication distributed to all fire departments across Canada.



All proceeds from the event go to the CFFF.