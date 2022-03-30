BLC tables request

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Curling Club is seeking money from Big Lakes County to help continue operating.

Club president Darla Driscoll and longtime treasurer John Chapman spoke as a delegation to council at its regular meeting March 23.

“Operating costs are really high,” says Driscoll, who recently became the new club president.

She notes the club has applied for county grants of $40,000 for recreation and $10,000 for operations.

Chapman says COVID-19 restrictions hurt the club the past season.

“Income is way below our expenses this year,” Chapman says.

“We were down in memberships and revenue.”

Driscoll says the club also needs to make renovations to the curling rink.

She says the Town of High Prairie offers grants only for renovations and projects, not for recreation and operating.

Driscoll notes the club pays monthly ice making fees of $3,000 to the Town of High Prairie.

The club has also received some funding support and programming from Curling Alberta, she adds.

Get Ready to Rock for youth ages 8-15 was held Jan. 15 at the curling rink.

Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt advised the club to apply for funding for renovations.

High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Tyler Airth says funding is available from various sources.

“As a non-profit society, you can apply for other grants for sports and recreation.”

CAO Jordan Panasiuk adds the County will process the application.

“Now that the application is in, we will have to consider it in the final budget,” he says.

Big Lakes has set its budget meeting dates for April 20-21 starting at 10 a.m.