BLC will finalizes budgets in April

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County will finalize its 2022 operating and capital budgets in three months.

At its regular meeting Jan. 26, council set budget meetings for April 20-21 in council chambers.

Council adopted an interim operating budget of $29,973,047 and capital budget of $1,699,459 at a special budget meeting Dec. 15-16.

Final budgets will be prepared by a new director of corporate services after Mohammad Choudhary left the County in January after serving in the role since July 2021.

CAO Jordan Panasiuk told council he expects a new successor in about two months.

Dave McReynolds returns to serve as interim director of corporate services, a position he has held in Big Lakes in the past.

Committed to control spending, council adopted the interim operating budget with no planned increases for tax mill rates and cost-of-living allowance [COLA] for staff.

Regarding mill rates, council turned down a five per cent increase presented by administration.

Reeve Robert Nygaard says the interim budget meets the needs and priorities of the council and residents.

“We had to consider the long-term financial sustainability of the County while also making sure we can maintain the current levels of service that our residents expect,” Nygaard says.

Discussion on the interim budget was lengthy as seven of the nine council members were new on council after winning seats in the municipal elections Oct. 18.