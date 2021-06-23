Bloom retires as auxiliary constable

Reunited! Alan Bloom, middle, receives a certificate from the RCMP in appreciation of his service after retiring as an RCMP auxiliary constable. Left-right are Dunc Will, who was staff sergeant of High Prairie RCMP when Bloom became an auxiliary constable in 1988, Bloom, and RCMP Western Alberta District Asst. Officer Supt. Blake Ward.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

After 33 years of serving the community, Alan Bloom retired as an auxiliary constable with the High Prairie RCMP.



He was honoured June 15 by the RCMP for his dedicated service.



“I enjoyed doing it, helping the RCMP and making the communities safer,” Bloom says.



“It’s time to call it a day.”



He became an auxiliary constable in February 1988.



“I joined the auxiliary to give back to the community,” says Bloom, senior community peace officer for the Town of High Prairie for 16 years.



“I had always wanted to be in enforcement and I had friends in the RCMP and they were an influence on me.



“I made lots of lifelong friends.”



RCMP Western Alberta District Asst. Officer Supt. Blake Ward says Bloom extended himself in his role.



“It speaks volumes of your character,” Ward says as he spoke to Bloom.



“I commend you for all your efforts.



“Thank you for all your contributions to the RCMP in providing policing to the community.”



High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright commends Bloom for his service to the region.



“Alan Bloom is another fine example of the dedicated local men and women who volunteer to be first responders in our community, all of which do so up and above their regular employment and family commitments,” Wright says.



“I admire, recognize and thank Alan for his three decades of public safety service to the greater High Prairie area and his commitment to the RCMP.”



Wright has served as commanding officer in High Prairie since September 2017. He completes his post June 18 before transferring to Olds.



Bloom was previously honoured by the RCMP in 2014 for 25 years of service as an auxiliary constable. He received a special gift presented by Brenda Lucki, Chief Superintendent and Western Alberta District Commissioner.



During his first 25 years, Bloom logged about 3,000 hours of service.