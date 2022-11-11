Blown away! November 11, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 Strong winds on Oct. 28 blew over a 14-foot grain bin on a farm north of Enilda on Range Rd. 160 south of Township Rd 752. “The wind blew it over and flipped it,” owner Vic Matula says. “It was laying in the middle of the road so I pushed it to the side”. He suspects many grain bins in the region blew over on the windy weekend. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Art students take time to remember Bring some cheer into your home this Christmas Winning award a ‘team’ accomplishment The Page – November 2, 2022