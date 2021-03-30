Board notes

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Mental health proposal discussed

A plan to improve mental health for students in High Prairie School Division schools is being studied by the board of trustees.

At its regular meeting March 17, reviewed a mental health plan proposed by the HPSD advocacy committee, says an HPSD news release dated March 24.

The committee proposes to create a collaboration between Alberta Health Services (AHS) and HPSD for psychiatric services for HPSD students who require mental health supports above and beyond the services and supports available by the HPSD wellness team.

The proposal aims to decrease the waiting time that students and their families face when attempting to access mental health services.

Additionally, the proposal calls to improve communication between AHS and the division to ensure supports and plans put in place by AHS are assisted and supported by division staff.

Community consultations

Trustees discussed community consultations for the annual Alberta Education Assurance Framework Survey.

Schools have been developing a process to gather information from their school communities.

That is in addition to the accountability pillar surveys that will be going out to all staff, students in Grades 4, 7, and 10, as well as all students in schools with fewer than 120 students in Grades 4-12.

The Government of Alberta surveys are also sent to parents and guardians of students in Grades 4, 7, and 10.

HPSD also surveys all students in Grades 4-12 about attendance, student supports, bullying, nutrition, and technology.

The information collected is used to help make decisions about student services and supports.

Hygiene products in schools

Trustees discussed a letter sent to trustees and division staff regarding access to feminine hygiene products in school for students.

Administration gathered and presented information to the board on the current processes at each school.

Scholl serves 16 years as trustee

The board discussed the Public School Boards’ Association awards nomination package.

Trustee Karin Scholl for the Falher area ward is nominated for her 16 years of service as a trustee.

Also discussed were award nominations for the ASBA nomination categories include community engagement, Friends of Education and long-service awards.