Boil water advisory issued for East Prairie

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An “issue” with the water system at East Prairie Metis Settlement prompted Alberta Health Services [AHS] to issue a boil water advisory July 18.

AHS calls the advisory a “precautionary” measure in a news release.

All residents and businesses connected to the distribution system are advised to bring water to a rolling boil for at least one minute before any consumption, including drinking, brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, preparing infant formula or juices, making ice, etc.

AHS advises water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled. For hand-washing, wash with soap and water and use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing more than 60 per cent alcohol after drying hands.

AHS will continue to monitor the situation, including sampling and testing of drinking water to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The advisory remains in effect until further notice. AHS had not updated the situation effective July 24.