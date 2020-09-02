Book has ties to local region

Anders Morley

Joe McWilliams

For South Peace News

If you stick around long enough, something like this might happen!



A fellow we interviewed several years ago has just published a book. It’s called This Land of Snow and is about several months he spent skiing across the western provinces of Canada.



Anders Morley is his name. He grew up in New Hampshire, and according to the biographical blurb from Mountaineers Books that accompanied his e-mail, he spends part of each year in Littleton, N.H. and the other half in Bergamo, Italy. In fact, he was living in Italy with his wife when he got the idea of the epic cross-country ski expedition that resulted in the book.



In his e-mail, Morley says, “It is an account of an entire winter I spent living outside…” Starting in Prince Rupert on the B.C. coast and ending when the snow ran out the following spring in northern Manitoba.



“It is a story about coming into mid-life, but it is also a literary celebration of Canadian winter.



Several chapters take place in the Lesser Slave Lake area and in Slave Lake itself.”



This Land of Snow is available this month at mountaineersbooks.org.