Bookworms invited to big sale

Citizens in the Peace River region are encouraged to support the Peace River Women’s Shelter Used Book Sale May 31 to June 2. Donations are also welcome.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Peace River Regional Women’s Shelter is hosting their annual Used Book Sale fundraiser starting at the end of May, and they would appreciate some help gathering used books to sell.

Women’s Shelter family violence prevention advocate Nadine Kamieniecki says the fundraiser will be held May 31 from 4-8 p.m., June 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and June 2 from noon until 4 p.m.

“(We have this fundraiser) annually in the spring, this is our third annual book sale,” says Kamieniecki.

“This is our only running annual fundraiser at this time and we have received great feedback from it,” she adds. “It promotes a self-care strategy: reading books, allows for social connections to be formed, and promotes the Women’s Shelter’s programs through the help of our board members and shelter staff who are present throughout the fundraiser.”

The fundraiser helps the shelter provide many services, including the Adult Outreach Services that is available to any adult within a 100-km radius of Peace River. This service provides on-site assistance to people in their homes, community, or office. It provides safety planning, supportive listening, assistance with paperwork, danger assessments, referrals, case consults, court supports, and so much more.

The Adult Outreach Team, Kamienecki explains, provides public education and community awareness on topics like identifying abuse, how to address a disclosure of abuse, healthy relationships, and leading change around gender-based violence.

Kamieniecki says that the Used Book Sale Fundraiser is a great opportunity for people from throughout the region to support the shelter and to reap the many benefits books provide, with a great discount from retail stores.

“(People should attend) to socialize with like-minded people who are searching for their next good read and contribute to helping the shelter fundraise to continue to raise awareness to end violence in our communities,” she says.

“The shelter will have a booth set up that will allow people to interact with board and staff members to answer questions about the shelter and promote programs and events in a safe environment.”

Used books can be donated to the shelter for the fundraiser by dropping off the books at the Chateau Nova at the front desk between May 14-30.

“We are in need of volunteers to help set up during the week prior, May 21-31 and for take down on June 2 after 4 p.m.,” Kamieniecki says.

“Volunteers would be setting up tables and organizing donated books to specific genres specified on the tables as well as any other duties needed throughout that week,” she adds.

Organizers expect thousands of books to be available for purchase, ranging from children’s books to history, non-fiction, fiction, horror, romance, and many more.

“The community supports this Used Book Sale by assisting in volunteer set up and take down, attending the event and purchasing books to assist in our shelter’s fundraising goals to continue programming,” says Kamieniecki.

“We are amazed each year at how our community comes together to support such an amazing cause,” she adds.

All money from the event goes directly into public awareness, education and programming in schools, businesses, organizations and to the general public on various topics.

“We look forward to seeing everyone at the event and sharing this important cause, to end violence in our communities,” says Kamieniecki.

“Our shelter has just opened as of April 5 back to the public since the mold renovations and we want to connect with people. We find the book sale a good way to interact with people from our own community and other surrounding communities and create awareness.”

Kamieniecki says they’d like to thank their many sponsors this year including Peace Country Co-op, Sok’s Enterprise, Royal Lepage Valley Reality, Move Up Magazine, Chateau Nova Peace River and Valley Printers and Signs.

“We encourage everyone to stop in, even just to browse and chat with our lovely board members and staff,” Kamieniecki urges.