Born joins Providence staff

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Ecole Providence School in McLennan welcomes one new teacher to staff.

First-year teacher Charlene Born teaches Grade 5-6.

Previously, she was an education assistant at Providence.

She was born in McLennan and still has family in the community.

Born was raised in southern Alberta and returned in 2005 to raise a family. She makes her home near Girouxville.

She is teaching on a Letter of Authority as she completes her final year of her Bachelor of Education After-Degree from the University of Calgary.

Born previously attained a Bachelor of Science in Physical Anthropology.