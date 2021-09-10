Borrowing bylaw proposed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County has taken a first step to borrow up to $1.4 million to cover part of the costs to pave a stretch of Peavine Access Road.



At its regular meeting Aug. 25, council gave first reading to a debenture bylaw to borrow over a 10-year period to cover part of their cost of $1,429,459.



“The County proposes to fund this shortfall by debenture borrowing from the Province of Alberta in the amount of $1,400,000 as interest rates are an all-time low,” says Mohammad Choudhary, director of corporate services.



“Over a 10-year period, we are maximizing our return from our investments and we can manage our payments better.”



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor Don Charrios supported the recommendation for first reading.



“I don’t have a problem with 10 years,” Charrois says.



“It takes stress away from our budget.”



CAO Jordan Panasiuk says now is a good time to borrow.



“Interest rates are low right now,” Panasiuk says.



“By spreading it over a longer time, we have better flexibility.”



Choudhary says he plans to present the bylaw for second and final reading at the next regular council meeting Sept. 8.



At its regular meeting Aug. 11, council approved a budget of $5,812,909 for the first phase of the Peavine Road paving project.



As a second motion, council approved a tender for the project to Sandstar Construction Ltd. in the amount of $5,074,408 not including site occupancy and the federal GST, subject to Peavine Metis Settlement awarding the second phase.



During the 2021 budgetary deliberations, administration was unaware if the Peavine Access Road paving would be approved by Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program [STIP] – Local Municipal Initiatives.



Through STIP, Alberta Transportation has agreed to contribute $4,383,450.



Big Lakes will contribue $1,429,459.