Bottle drive supports J.B. Wood Continuing Care

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

People raising money for J.B. Wood Continuing Care residents in High Prairie are asking for your help.

A bottle drive goes until Tuesday, Oct. 11. On that day, by appointment, volunteers will pick up bottles at your residence by calling (780) 523-6471.

Or, you can simply drop off bottles at the bottle depot in High Prairie during business hours and staff will collect them and forward money raised to J.B. Wood.

All money raised will go directly to recreation programming.