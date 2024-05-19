Bowlers recognized

May 11, Enilda Bowl held its annual awards banquet to honour the best bowlers and teams during the past season. A highlight of the banquet was the awarding of the female and male bowler-of-the-year awards, presented to the bowler who rolled the highest score during the season. Carla Auger won the women’s award for her 316 while David Belcourt won the men’s award with a 374. Each received a prize of $1 per point for their efforts. No bowlers who rolled high scores in the Wednesday Night 7-9 p.m. attended. Alisha Bendell swept the women’s awards with a high single of 240, triple, 579, and average, 143. Scott Laderoute tallied high scores for the men including high single, 296, triple, 625, and average, 189. Other winners are recognized on this page.