Bowling leagues at Enilda resume Sept. 1

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March, virtually all sporting leagues were shut down with no hope of returning.



Except for bowling!



Enilda Mud Bowl is resuming leagues Sept. 1, says manager Myrna Bissell.



She says she phoned all bowlers and “everyone seemed pretty happy” leagues would resume for six weeks to complete the season.



Afterwards, the new leagues for 2020-21 will begin immediately.



Bissell did consult with local health officials on their plans to reopen. She says they seemed pleased that Enilda Mud Bowl was doing more than what was required.



“All guests will wear masks at all times,” she says, noting that children two years and under are the exception.



All bowlers will be screened and have their temperatures checked before entering the alley.



She adds bowlers will have to sanitize before each throw and everyone will be encouraged to keep their distance as much as possible although the masks will protect bowlers.



The stringent rules do not seem to bother the bowlers.



“I phoned all the bowlers and they’re just happy to be back,” says Bissell.



“We’ll try to be real careful.”



The same rules apply to public bowling.



If interested in entering a team for the fall leagues, or public bowling, cal the alley at [780] 523-4211 and leave a message.