Boy carries machete during casual stroll

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

It’s not every day law enforcement sees a boy strolling down the road carrying a machete on his back.



But that’s exactly what happened Jan. 28 which landed a Driftpile boy in trouble with the law.



The boy appeared in High Prairie youth court Nov. 30 and pleaded guilty to failing to comply with an undertaking.



The charge arose after Lakeshore Regional Police were patrolling and saw the boy carrying a pellet rifle, a pocket knife, and the machete.



Crown prosecutor Serge Eta-Ndu told youth court the boy was under an order to not possess any knives, although he was allowed to carry the gun.



The boy, whose name cannot be published due to provisions in the Youth Criminal Justice Act, had two convictions on his criminal record, including one conviction related to the current charge.



Eta-Ndu asked youth court to consider a fine and forfeiture of the weapons.



Harry Jong appeared as duty counsel for the boy, now 18, who lives with is grandmother.



“He wants to keep the machete,” he told youth court, which was seized during the arrest.



“It was given to him by his dad.”



Jong did not oppose any facts presented by the Crown.



Youth court Judge D.R. Shynkar did not oppose the request, but had to make arrangements for someone else to pick up the machete because the boy was not allowed to possess it.



“There has to be a place to store it,” he said.



He ordered that a relative pick up the machete within 90 days and keep it until the boy’s probation order is completed.



Other weapons seized were forfeited for destruction.



The boy was also fined $150 with time to pay granted until March 31, 2012.