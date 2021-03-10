Breaches are serious, judge tells man

H.P. court docket

March 1, 2021

Judge C.K.W. Thietke

A High Prairie man will pay a price for breaching several court orders.

Dwayne A. Chalifoux, 38, was handed a global sentence of 20 days in jail after pleading guilty to three counts of failing to comply with release orders when he appeared in High Prairie provincial court March 1.

Chalifoux was credited for 19 days served as he appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre.

“These are serious matters as far as the breaches,” Judge C.K.W. Thietke said.

He noted that Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said Chalifoux has 27 breaches on his criminal record.

However, the judge noted the Crown did not mention how far back the breaches dated.

“This is an early guilty plea,” lawyer Harry Jong said.

Court heard Chalifoux breached two separate curfews. He was not on his home on a curfew from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. when police knocked on his door on Feb. 13 at 8:30 p.m., the Crown alleged.

A female answered the door.

“She told police Chalifoux made a motion that he was going to push her,” Payne said.

“He was arrested without incident.”

Anyone with a release order is also required to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

Chalifoux was also not home where he was required to stay 24 hours a day seven days a week when police arrived on another date, Payne said.

Again, a woman answered the door.

“When she woke up at 5:30 a.m., he was not in the residence,” the Crown told court.



– – – – – – –



Devon Dyson Laboucan pleaded guilty to eight charges, including several counts of assault and uttering a death threat.

Laboucan will be sentenced March 8 in High Prairie provincial court.

Judge C.K.W. Thietke granted a request from Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne, who suggested the sentence be set to another day as the matter was addressed at 4:20 p.m. and court had to still deal with several other matters on the docket.

Laboucan pleaded guilty to two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, death threats, unlawful confinement, failing to comply with an undertaking, and failing to appear in court.

He appeared from the Peace River Correctional Centre.

Laboucan assaulted a female on May 30, 2020, the Crown told court.

He assaulted a female by hitting her on the head.

High Prairie RCMP responded to a domestic violence call by a woman in Atikameg who reported that she was choked by her boyfriend on Dec. 9, 2019, the Crown said.

He pushed her onto the bed.

“He said, ‘I’ll [#*&%] finish what I started,’” the Crown said.

On another date, police responded to a 911 call.

“When they arrived at the home, they heard a female sobbing,” Payne said.

Exterior doors in the front and back of the house were barricaded and police used a ram to enter the home.

Eventually the female was able to escape from the home.

The Crown said a metal bar was used to smash a music box.

Police responded to a call in Atikameg on Sept. 30, 2020 when a woman was injured.

“He punched her in the face and had a broken nose,” the Crown said.

“Her nasal bone was broken.”

Laboucan went to her residence and he was told to leave, “then sucker-punched her,” Payne said.

He failed to comply with an undertaking when he was in communication with a named person on Dec. 20, 2019, against the order.

Laboucan did not appear for a trial, the Crown said.

“His record is concerning,” Payne added.