Brent’s Herd – a tribute to Brent Peyre

The print called Brent Moose was created by Edmonton artist, and friend of Brent Peyre’s, Dallas LaRose, who captured key characteristics of Peyre in the painting.

Brent Peyre receives a kiss from one of his nieces, Emerie Graham.

Submitted by Trish (Peyre) Graham

For South Peace News

“I know I was born and I know that I’ll die. The in-between is mine. I am mine!” – Pearl Jam



Red-headed, right eyebrow raised slightly higher, a modest grin, eyes sparking with intelligence and wit … this was my brother, Brent Peyre.



Without making the effort to be, Brent was a magnet. People were attracted to his unassuming personality. He was a true gentleman, kind, calm, a class act. Respected by all, loyal, honest and a sense of humour bar none.



He was described as “having the unselfish talent to always make you feel really good about yourself.” He was there to listen, empathize and open your perspective. He was a protector of those he loved.



Brent was never the loudest voice in the room, but he had a subtle and effective way of being persuasive. He was the epitome of loyalty and to him integrity was everything.



He was the uncle who packed a pink ukulele as carry-on from Hawaii. The one that spent hours snowmobiling in the field in circles with his nieces. The one that never missed a dance rehearsal or important moment.



He was “Unkie Brrrr”. The wiper of tears, reader of books, baiter of hooks, pickle introducer, music influencer and giver of giant teddy bears.



He was the son and brother that brought a bag full of yarn back from Peru. He was the one who said, “There’s no crying in baseball or commission sales,” as I sat in frustrated tears.



He may or may not have been the student who allegedly spiked a teacher’s coffee with laxatives. But, he definitely was the little boy who closed the damper on our grandparent’s fireplace filling the house with smoke [just to see what would happen]!



He was the friend who came to the hospital when your kids were having surgery to make sure you were OK and that you had eaten.



He was the brother-in-law who did not push the groom into the creek the night before the wedding, but the tale tells otherwise.



He was the nephew who called to say there was a bear in the yard, just to yell ‘April Fools’ as you come guns a blazing.



He was the phone call that made everything OK when the world wasn’t holding together right, and he stayed on the phone until it was. He was everything that was good and fun.



Brent was a country boy at heart but wore a suit with the best of them. He was part of the fabric of the downtown Edmonton commercial real estate community. He had a lengthy success record for his work, orchestrating some of the biggest lease deals in Edmonton. His success was his character and the relationships he built. His handshake was his word of honour.



When he was back home in High Prairie, he loved to chop firewood, mow the lawn with the John Deere, and sit around the campfire. A large porch, several hound dogs, a rocker, a glass of refined wine, watching the sun go down … this was Brent’s retirement dream … nothing extravagant but included what he loved … nature, simplicity, calm.



We lost Brent Feb. 11, 2021 at the age of 44 to heart disease. Our world momentarily stopped and the track it spun on never quite righted back to where it was.



Brent would not want to be remembered with sadness and so we have created a tribute to him, an ongoing memorial that will bring support, love and a magnum opus [a great work of art] to others.



Brent’s number one outstanding quality was that he cared. He cared about his family, he cared about his friends, and he cared about his community. It is this community that will bond together to create ‘Brent’s Herd’.



Brent’s Herd will protect the most vulnerable of our society – our kids. Did you know 1.2 million children and youth in Canada are affected by mental illness, and less than one in five are treated? There is a desperate need for us to do better. For us to create the environment that will enable us to treat and protect these precious young ones.



We are thrilled to introduce you to Brent Moose. Brent Moose was created by a talented local Edmonton artist, and friend of Brent’s, Dallas LaRose. Dallas has captured key characteristics of Brent in a moose painting—his soulful eyes, strong stance, colouring and [if you look carefully] the first moose to have eyebrows, one slightly raised above the other.



This majestic painting is available for purchase in print for all to appreciate beginning Aug. 6. One-hundred per cent of the purchase price of the prints will be donated directly to the Stollery Children’s Hospital. Specifically, in support of expanding mental health care to children, youth, and families within the Stollery emergency department.



Last year, the Stollery treated 2,500 youth with mental health issues. In the first four months of 2021, they have already treated 1,700 youth.



Now more than ever, our kids need our help.



We appreciate your support beyond words. Let us all herd together and help those that need to be heard.



Brent’s Herd. Join the herd. Be heard.



Please visit the webpage to buy a print or for more information at https://stollery.crowdchange.ca/1895