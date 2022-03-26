Brick by brick! March 26, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The old High Prairie Health Complex demolition continues and certainly creates a new look along Highway 2 through High Prairie. Demolition of the actual building began March 12 after months of preparation work to remove asbestos. Roadbridge Services Ltd., of Edmonton, is completing the job. Demolition of the building is expected to be completed in the next month or two with landscaping completed in June. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You New physician arrives in Smoky River HPSD supports High Prairie Powwow Inquiry set for murder suspect HIGH PRAIRIE CLOSING MIXED CURLING BONSPIEL